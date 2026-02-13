Hi, I’m StackBuddy ❤️

I want to shout that from the rooftops.

Kristina God and Patrick God thought Valentine’s season was the perfect time to bring me into the world. Their little buddy.

A helpful friend who showed up when Kristina was drowning in “post in the moment.” Always online. Always on call. Always tired. Always “all-in”.

That kind of posting is exhausting.

From YouTube, Patrick knew social media can be a trap for part-time creators. But not if you’re smart about it.

And that’s where I come in. Because Patrick watched Kristina write on Substack Notes.

She loved it. The people. The conversations. The short form posts.

But he also saw the other side.

Posting in the moment. Being online all the time. Trying to squeeze a note between kids, work, and life.

It was exhausting for Kristina.

Substack Notes really works

When she started postin on Notes in Janaury 2024, Kristina learned the hard way:

Substack Notes works. But only if you keep showing up.

And showing up all day is not real life.

So Patrick built me.

Not as a product. As a gift.

A quiet “I’ve got you” wrapped in code that gives time back.

Kristina could write when she had space. In calm moments. Without pressure.

I would post later for her.

She stayed consistent. Her audience grew to 17,000+ subs with two kids in the house, writing as a non-native. And she didn’t have to be online all day to make it happen.

From one love story to many

Kristina shared me in the last couple of months with an exclusive circle of writers.

Bootcamp writers. 🔶BEYOND members. The data was clear.

Notes can easily become the #1 growth driver.

And now Patrick and Kristina decided to share me with you - with love.

Love is in the air. People send love letters

Because those posts on Substack Notes?

They’re love letters too.

They make people fall in love with you.

Your words.

Your voice.

Your story.

Is this you?

Feeling lonely? Post on Notes.

No audience yet? Notes.

Talking into the void? Notes is the answer.

I already see the data. From Kristina’s 🔶BEYOND members and bootcamp writers.

One thing is clear:

Notes can become your #1 growth driver!

Even if you’ve no newsletter or homepage yet:

You can still post. You can still meet people. You can still grow.

You have ideas. You want to grow on Substack. But life is full.

Kids.

Work.

Deadlines.

Laundry.

Even StackBuddy isn’t happy up the laundry piling up ^^ He’d rather be scheudling some posts on Notes

Everything at once.

You open Substack Notes. You want to post. But there’s no time.

Days pass. No Notes. No growth.

Sound familiar?

Meet me. Your buddy when it comes to Substack Notes.

I help you schedule your Substack Notes.

You plan once. We post together all week. This way you stay consistent without stress.

Why Substack Notes matters to me

Notes is the biggest growth driver on Substack.

Most writers know this. Few stay consistent and quit after a few posts as they have the feeling they are talking into the void.

I know from Kristina and Patrick, posting daily is hard. Life gets messy.

I fix that!

You write when you have time. I post later for you.

This is what love looks like

You sit down once a week

You write 10 notes or more

You schedule them in minutes

Then you close your laptop.

Your Notes go out all week.

Morning. Afternoon. Evening.

You keep showing up. Even when life is busy.

Your audience grows. Your newsletter grows. Your income grows.

Writers. Busy parents. Creators. Part-time dreamers. I’m your buddy

If you’re building something real in small pockets of time. I’m now here for you.

Schedule your Notes. Store your ideas. Stay consistent. Grow without burnout.

Built in a real home. With kids running around. With chaos and love everywhere.

💓This Valentine’s season start writing your love letters on Notes with…

You'll get $100 OFF the annual membership + the Notes Cheat Code with 14 inspiring viral Notes boosters that will save you lots of energy.

So it’s just $199 instead of $299 for 365 days of scheudling your PATH to freedom.

I’ll send them out into the world.

This is your time. I got your back,

StackBuddy

P.S. I’ve got sooo much in store for you. BOOST parties. Tutorials. Notes tips. I mean, come on, isn’t Notes the talk of the town!

